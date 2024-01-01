Also starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal is one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies ever.

Makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to celebrate the incredible success of the film on January 6

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has not only attained success at the box office but it has also become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies ever. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the movie has achieved this despite being 3 hours 23 minutes long and, more importantly, getting an Adults only certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Released exactly a month ago on December 1, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

Makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to celebrate the incredible success of the film on January 6

When a film attains such a stupendous success, it is obvious for the makers to celebrate. Hence, as per information received by Bollywood Hungama, the team of Animal will be throwing a success bash in Mumbai on Saturday January 6. We have also come to know that the party is going to be a grand one at the posh Jio World Convention Centre at BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex).

As expected, along with the cast and team Animal, some big names from the film world are expected to attend the celebration.

Animal is a story about a son, played by Ranbir, and his deep love for his father (Anil Kapoor). The film is produced under the banners of T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also Read: #2023Recap: A to Z of Bollywood in 2023: A for Animal, F for Five Hundred Crores, L for Lipstick, O for Organic, S for Shah Rukh Khan and more…

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.