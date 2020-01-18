Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2020 | 5:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Bad Boys 4 in works, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to return?

ByMonica Yadav

Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently promoting their film, Bad Boys For Life. While the film is yet to release in India, it seems like the makers are ready for the fourth installment.

Bad Boys 4 in works, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to return?

While it seemed like Bad Boys For Life would be the final chapter, the makers are currently working on a script for the next installment already. “Just as Sony readies for the Friday release of the third installment of the action franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, it is making moves to develop a fourth entry, thus extending even further the sporadic buddy cop movie series that began in 1995. Chris Bremner, who worked on Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to pen the script, ” revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

While it’s unclear whether Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return for the fourth installment, it seems like we are getting yet another interesting action film.

Bad Boys For Life, directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, reunites Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). The film released in the US on January 17 whereas it will release on January 31 in India.

ALSO READ: Bad Boys For Life actor Will Smith relives his life history in epic rap video with Jimmy Fallon

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

With four big projects this year, Saif Ali…

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an…

Malang: Anil Kapoor says it was challenging…

National Commission for Women closes sexual…

Emraan Hashmi’s next film titled Harami: The…

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification