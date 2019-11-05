Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2019 | 2:42 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Baaghi 3: Vijay Varma joins Tiger Shroff in Serbia

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Baaghi 3 team gets bigger. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are heading to Serbia for a long shooting schedule for their action film. The film already stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Satish Kaushik. And now, the team gets bigger with Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma joining him.

Baaghi 3: Vijay Varma joins Tiger Shroff in Serbia

Heading to Serbia on November 8, the cast plans to film major portions during the schedule. With that being said, Vijay Varma has a pivotal role who helps Tiger Shroff’s character in a sticky situation. He has already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai. He revealed that they will be in Serbia for over a month. The kids in his family are excited about this since they are big Tiger Shroff fans. He is looking forward to working with him.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, is set to release on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff leaves for Serbia to shoot for Baaghi 3

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Housefull 4 collects approx. 5.50 mil. USD…

Tara Sutaria talks about her rumoured…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 11 in overseas

Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee Kumar to…

Box Office: Housefull 4 Day 10 in overseas

Akshay Kumar speaks up on accusations about…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification