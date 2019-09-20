It seems like more films are getting solo releases in the month of November. After John Abraham shifted Pagalpanti to November 22 for Marjaavaan, now, Bala is releasing early to avoid a clash with Pagalpanti. And amid this, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is being pushed to next year.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala will now release on November 15. Karan Johar, producer of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, made the announced on social media that his film has a new release date and Bala will now release in its place. “The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news ……,” he wrote.

Karan Johar further wrote, “The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019!”

Bala, produced by Maddock Films, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship will now release on February 21, 2020.