Ayushmann Khurrana turns investor, acquires stake in a leading men’s grooming company!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Versatile Bollywood star, poet, singer, a multi-talented man who wears many hats, Ayushmann Khurrana has turned investor for the first time and invested a leading men’s premium grooming products brand The Man Company (TMC). The startup said this investment is part of a strategic partnership that will also see Ayushmann as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

Ayushmann Khurrana turns investor, acquires stake in a leading men’s grooming company!

A self-made star who has been pushing the boundaries and questioning the very definition of what masculinity means by championing characters that celebrate the extraordinary heroism of a common man, Ayushmann has shown various shades of a gentleman through his cinematic choices. Thus, he immediately resonated with the company’s philosophy of changing the perception of who the ideal gentleman should be and decided to acquire a stake in the company.

Ayushmann says, “The definition of a gentleman has thankfully evolved today and I believe men should be comfortable to embrace their vulnerability and their weaknesses. It doesn’t make them less of a man. I immediately connected with the philosophy of The Man Company and consider the company as a progressive and extremely inclusive brand whose products I love using. The company has an impeccable business insights and I will be deeply invested in ensuring that the company grows from strength to strength in the years to come.’’

ALSO READ: Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his bald avatar in recreated version of ‘Don’t Be Shy’

Tags :

