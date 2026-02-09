Actor Vikrant Massey addressed widespread rumours surrounding his alleged role in Ramayana, a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and reports that he was replaced by Raghav Juyal. The speculation began earlier this week, triggering reactions across social media and entertainment outlets.

“Disappointing”: Vikrant Massey BREAKS SILENCE on being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Massey firmly denied being part of the project. “Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan,” he wrote, reflecting on the coverage that suggested he had lost a role in the film. “The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love.”

The actor later deleted the post from his Instagram Story, though no explanation was given for its removal.

The controversy stemmed from a report by Variety India mentioning that Raghav Juyal had been cast as Meghanad (also called Indrajit) — the eldest son of Ravana and a key warrior in the Ramayana narrative — for Ramayana: Part 2. The same report indicated that the role was once linked to Massey before the filmmakers made a different casting choice. The publication quoted a source saying, “The role was initially supposed to be played by Vikrant Massey, but things apparently didn't work out. Raghav was subsequently approached, and he immediately came on board.”

Despite the buzz, Massey made it clear he had no official involvement with the project at any stage. The deleted clarification post was his way of countering the growing speculation.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being produced as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic and is expected to be among the biggest live-action films in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor headlines as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Yash embodies Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes several other prominent actors in key roles.

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, while the second installment is expected around Diwali 2027.

