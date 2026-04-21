Filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya has announced his next directorial venture Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with the makers confirming its theatrical release date as November 27, 2026. The film is being produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and is positioned as a family entertainer in keeping with Barjatya’s signature storytelling style.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya gets November 27, 2026 theatrical release

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri’s well-known character Prem returns to the big screen after a gap of 10 years. Ayushmann Khurrana will be stepping into the role for the first time, marking a notable addition to the studio’s legacy of films centred around the character.

The announcement also marks Barjatya’s return to direction after his previous film Uunchai, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Direction. The upcoming project continues his association with composer Himesh Reshammiya, who will be scoring the music for the film following their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

SOORAJ R BARJATYA ANNOUNCES HIS NEXT BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINER: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SHARVARI STAR IN 'YEH PREM MOL LIYA' – 27 NOV 2026 RELEASE... Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, announce their next venture – #YehPremMolLiya. The makers have also… pic.twitter.com/JUwMt4ORWY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2026

Sharvari will be paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, marking a fresh on-screen pairing under the Rajshri banner. The makers have also confirmed that the film will release in theatres worldwide on November 27, 2026.

Announcing the project, the production banner described the film as a big-screen family entertainer and confirmed its theatrical rollout for the festive November window next year, signalling the studio’s return to its traditional space of relationship-driven cinema anchored in music and family values.

Also Read: Sooraj Barjatya & Mahaveer Jain to unveil title and release date of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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