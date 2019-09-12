Bollywood Hungama

Boney Kapoor to remake Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho in Tamil

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Produced Boney Kapoor recently ventured into the Tamil industry with Nerkonda Paarvaai, a remake of the Hindi thriller PINK starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu among others. The remake, starring superstar Ajith in lead role, was a prominent success. Moving on, Kapoor now plans to remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s well-appreciated film Badhaai Ho as well.

Boney Kapoor to remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho in Tamil

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho also starred Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Revolving around a family wherein a middle-aged woman accidentally conceives a child again, the film had many layers to it and was loved by the audience and the critics alike. The remake will be jointly produced by Kapoor and Dil Raju. The makers are yet to zero on the final cast. If all goes well, then the project will go on floor and release, both in 2020.

Earlier, Kapoor also announced an official remake of Ayushmann’s critically acclaimed film Andhadhun. The film is presently in progress. Producer Thiagarajan’s son Prashanth will be essaying Ayushmann’s character in the remade version.

 

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurrana posts a heart-warming message for brother Ayushmann Khurrana, also spills a secret

More Pages: Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection , Badhaai Ho Movie Review

