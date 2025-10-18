Three days are left for the release of the grand Diwali biggie, Thamma, and the excitement is gradually building up. The makers, Maddock Films, completed the censor process on time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts suffered by the horror comedy.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces kissing scene in Thamma by 5 seconds; replaces ‘Azaadi doonga’ with ‘Aiyaashi karata hoon’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for audio cuts in three places and one visual modification as well. The word 'Alexander' was replaced with ‘Sikandar’. In another dialogue, the word ‘Ashwathama’ was muted.

In the second half of the film, the words 'Azaadi doonga' were replaced with 'Aiyaashi karata hoon'. The Examining Committee also asked the makers to ‘reduce the slurping sound of drinking blood to minimum’. Finally, a kissing scene in the second half was reduced by 30%, that is, by 5 seconds.

The last modification may dampen the excitement of the moviegoers but on the positive side, this is the shortest intimacy cut asked by the CBFC in recent times. In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, liplock visuals were reduced by 60%. In Saiyaara, the makers were instructed to delete and replace 10 seconds of ‘sensual, intimacy, body exposure visuals’. Lastly, in Superman, the CBFC axed 33 seconds of ‘sensual visual’ from Superman. It led to massive criticism as the studio had to make abrupt cuts to accommodate CBFC’s directive.

Coming back to Thamma, once the changes were made, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers on October 15. The film was passed with a U/A 16+ rating. The length of the movie, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 149.59 minutes. In other words, Thamma is 2 hours 29 minutes and 59 seconds long.

Thamma releases on Tuesday, October 21 and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. It is backed by blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024) fame. It is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and hence, belongs to the same world as Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

Also Read: Thamma Creates Diwali Frenzy: Thamma advance tickets selling fast after historic fan screening in Delhi

More Pages: Thamma Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.