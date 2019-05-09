Bollywood Hungama
Atul Agnihotri reveals the details of Salman Khan’s role in Veteran remake

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was only recently announced that Salman Khan will be seen starring in the remake of the famous Korean blockbuster, Veteran. The movie will be helmed by his brother-in-law, AtulAgnihotri. The original film is based around the life of a detective who hunts down a crime syndicate who has made quite a name for himself. When Atul watched the original film, he really liked it and bought the rights to the film.

In an interview he revealed the details of Salman Khan’s role in the film and how Salman was more than happy to give the film a go. Salman will be playing the role of the detective who will chase the crime syndicate. The movie is expected to go on floors anytime in the next year and is definitely going to be bigger than the original. Since it is an adaptation, Atul Agnihotri went on to say that it is going to be a start point of something bigger and larger than life.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bharat. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Salman Khan will be seen donning 5 different looks from different ages for the film and is thrilled to have been a part of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

