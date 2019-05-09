Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.05.2019 | 10:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Salman Khan ropes in Rohit Nayyar for his next romantic comedy (details inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has roped in director Rohit Nayyar for his next romantic comedy starring Nushrat Bharucha in the main lead. Nayyar has been associated with the movies like Aftab Shivdasani-Gracy Singh’s film Muskaan, Aasma: The Sky Is The Limit with Hrishitaa, Nauheed Cyrusi and Seema Biswas.

While Nushrat has been approached to play the lead of this movie which involves a wedding drama, there is no news about who the makers want to consider as the male lead. It is interesting to note that the film will go on the floors as soon as Salman completes the shooting for Dabangg 3. The movie will be shot in outskirts of Delhi and will be wrapped up in a start to finish schedule, beginning from September.

Salman has a very busy calendar with his acting commitments too as he will release Bharat on Eid. He is currently busy with Dabangg 3 and will be seen working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

He also has remake of Korean film Veteran in his kitty which he plans to work on post Inshallah. Salman’s last production was Notebook which starrer Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Also Read: Disha Patani sizzles with Salman Khan in this new still from Bharat

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Atul Agnihotri reveals the details of Salman…

No AndhaDhun sequel, says director Sriram…

Jacqueline Fernandez out, Deepika Padukone…

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA VS KRRISH 4: Aamir Khan…

Salman Khan once again taunts Priyanka…

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger sequel…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification