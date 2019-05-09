Bollywood Hungama
Revealed: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 is inspired by Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

If you thought that after Kalank Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is back to doing what it knows best—remixing the old and familiar—then you are right. Dharm’s next release Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) which open son 10 May plays it safe to the hilt.

Revealed Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 is inspired by Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

How safe, we recently got to know when we accidentally found out from one of Dharma’s closest associates that the film is “Like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander”. The 1992 sports caper directed by Mansoor Khan which featured Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi.

The source reveals that “Student Of The Year 2 is formatted exactly like the other film. Tiger Shroff plays Aamir Khan’s underdog who must win the sports event from the privileged elitist students. Aditya Seal is like Deepak Tijori, the rich spoilt brat. Ananya Panday is the entitled campus hottie, a la Pooja Bedi. Tara Sutaria is cast as the working-class outsider who must slog to prove herself.”

The difference is both the girls are glamorous. Since the ‘Plain Jane’ Ayesha Jhulka act won’t work in this day and age.

