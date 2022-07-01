South Korean pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo has reportedly been offered the lead role in the upcoming Hollywood film K-Pop: Lost In America.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in talks to join Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton in new Hollywood film K-Pop: Lost In America

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the film, which was announced last year as being slated for a 2023 release, will tell the story of a K-pop group that finds themselves stranded in Texas just days before their global debut tour kicks off at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“With no phones, no money, and no transportation, the group must overcome a series of “crazy obstacles” in order to make it to New York City in time for their U.S. debut.” In response to Cha Eun Woo’s casting reports, the artist’s label Fantagio stated on July 1, “Cha Eun Woo is positively reviewing [the offer] to star in ‘K-Pop: Lost in America,’ but nothing has been confirmed.”

Previously, Deadline reported that Hollywood stars Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton had been cast in the upcoming film which will be directed by JK Youn (also known as Yoon Je Kyun), the South Korean filmmaker. K-Pop: Lost In America was first announced in August 2021 by South Korean media company CJ ENM. The film will be produced by Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst.

The filming for K-Pop: Lost in America is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of 2022.

