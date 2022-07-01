Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is being sued by her former United Kingdom-based agency, Troika, for $1.5 million over various unpaid commission fees.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey sued for $1.5 million over axed Thor: Love and Thunder role

According to Variety, Troika, which re-branded as YMU in 2020, claims Headey owes the agency at least $500,000 — equivalent to 7% of her fee — for her earnings on Thor: Love and Thunder in which she does not appear in the final cut. The film is set for release next week. According to court documents, Headey joined Troika in 2005 after following her personal rep, Michael Duff, there from his previous agency Lou Carl Associates.

Lena Headey was involved with the aforementioned agency until 2020. Despite Headey not being part of the agency today, Troika/YMU claims the actress still owes a number of commission fees for projects like Thor 4, 9 Bullets, and Rita. The agency claims Headey owes them $300,000 and $650,000 for 9 Bullets and Rita, respectively. Beyond the commission fees, Troika/YMU are seeking an order for Headey to pay said fees, damages for breach of contract, interest and reimbursement of legal fees.

In her defense, Lena Headey claims she never signed any contract with Troika or with Duff, and that both parties were acting on an oral agreement formed when Duff was still at Lou Carl Associates in the late 1990s. Per the report, her filings also point out that Troika was never Headey’s sole agent, as she is also represented by CAA in the U.S.

More specifically, Headey disputes that Troika has any claim to commission Thor: Love and Thunder — which she says came about after director Taika Waititi approached her directly — or 9 Bullets, neither of which were negotiated by Troika or Duff. Meanwhile on Rita, Headey says she only ever received $325,000 for the pilot episode, of which Troika has already been paid $22,750, and that “no further episodes are planned.”

