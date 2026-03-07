Speculation about the actress being associated with the SLB film on the legendary actress has been dismissed by insiders calling it ‘completely baseless’.

Reports suggesting that Kiara Advani would headline a biopic on legendary screen icon Madhubala have been doing the rounds since earlier today. The speculation also claimed that Jasmeet K. Reen—known for directing Darlings—would helm the film, backed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kiara Advani is not a part of Madhubala Biopic: Industry sources

The rumours quickly generated buzz online, especially as they suggested that Kiara Advani, who is currently in the early stages of motherhood, would mark her return to the big screen by portraying one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses. Given Madhubala’s enduring legacy and the scale typically associated with Bhansali-backed projects, the reports sparked widespread curiosity among film followers. However, industry sources have now dismissed the claims, stating that there is no truth to the speculation linking the actress to such a project.

An industry insider clarified that the reports about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali are inaccurate. Addressing the rumours, the source said, “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless.”

The clarification comes amid increasing online discussion about this cinematic retelling of Madhubala’s life. The iconic star, remembered for her performances in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, continues to be regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. Her life and career have long been considered compelling material for a biographical film.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to be excited about this biopic on Madhubala, the source reiterated that the current reports linking Kiara Advani to such a project remain entirely speculative and that no such development is currently underway.

For now, neither Kiara Advani nor Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made any public statement regarding the rumours. With the speculation being dismissed by industry insiders, it appears that the reports about the actress portraying Madhubala have no basis at present.

Also Read: Madhubala biopic: The late star’s sister serves legal notice to Sony Pictures; says she is ‘anxiously waiting fo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.