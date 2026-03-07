The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be translating strongly into ticket sales even before its official release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared an update on social media about the film’s advance booking response, revealing that the spy action sequel is witnessing an impressive surge in ticket sales for its paid previews.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge creates advance booking storm; Preview shows being sold at 7.5k tickets per hour

Taking to X, the analyst posted about the early momentum surrounding the film’s paid preview shows scheduled ahead of its release. In his tweet, he wrote, “'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' ADVANCE BOOKINGS GO ON A RAMPAGE... Advance bookings for the paid previews on 18 March 2026 have just commenced, and #DhurandharTheRevenge is already trending on #BMS, selling a staggering 7.5k tickets per hour.”

'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' ADVANCE BOOKINGS GO ON A RAMPAGE... Advance bookings for the *paid previews* on 18 March 2026 have just commenced, and #DhurandharTheRevenge is already trending on #BMS, selling a staggering 7.5k tickets per hour. Amazing, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/zJWLlVOqju — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2026



The advance bookings opened shortly after reports emerged that the film would hold special paid preview screenings before its theatrical launch. A source had earlier informed Bollywood Hungama about the plan, stating, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a release on Thursday, March 18. As per the latest development, the film will have paid previews on Wednesday, March 18. Shows will commence from 5:00 pm onwards. There’s tremendous urgency to see the film and hence, Jio Studios and B62 Studios are confident that the film can see a record for the highest collections through paid previews.”

The strong early response comes on the back of the box office performance of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, 2025 and went on to register impressive collections during its theatrical run. The success of the first installment has significantly amplified expectations from the sequel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming installment Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story after the demise of Rahman Dakait and focuses on the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The film promises to expand the scale of the narrative with heightened action and a deeper exploration of the protagonist’s mission. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

With its advance booking momentum already drawing attention on BookMyShow, the sequel appears to be setting the stage for a strong opening at the box office. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to release in cinemas on March 19 in multiple languages, including several South Indian versions, aiming for a wide pan-India reach.

