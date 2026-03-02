Prime Video, on March 2, announced March 13 as the worldwide premiere date of Aspirants Season 3, the next chapter of its well-acclaimed Hindi drama series. Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, with Jatin Goswami as the newest addition to the cast.

The new season follows DM Abhilash across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, putting his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep under strain while disrupting his professional goals against a new rival. In the past, after qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash chose to prepare for the IAS one final time from Mukherjee Nagar, navigating new friendships and rivalries. Aspirants Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 13.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in authenticity and reflective of contemporary realities,” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India. “Aspirants has built a strong yet an enduring connection with viewers at large for its honest portrayal of aspiration, ambition, and responsibility. Our longstanding collaboration with The Viral Fever has allowed us to nurture this story with passion over multiple seasons, and we are delighted to bring the next chapter of Aspirants to audiences across India and beyond.”

“At its core, Aspirants has always been about the choices that shape a person’s journey,” said Vijay Koshy, President and Business Head, The Viral Fever. “Season 3 allows us to explore Abhilash’s world at a crucial stage of his life, as personal and professional challenges test him in new ways. Through dual timelines, we revisit his final attempt at the IAS examination while in the present he deals with the consequences of the path he has chosen. We are grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support the series and helping it reach audiences globally.”

