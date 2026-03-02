Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been cast in Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Tumbbad. The development marks a key addition to the expanding folklore-based franchise.
CONFIRMED! Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad 2
While details of his role have not been disclosed, the makers have indicated that Siddiqui will play a significant character central to the sequel’s narrative.
Sharing his thoughts on joining the project, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”
Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who headlined and backed the original film, also commented on Siddiqui’s casting. He said, “Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact.”
Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Comments ranged from “This is gonna be epic” to “Nawazuddin + Sohum... This Combo Is Just (Fire Emoticons)." Others wrote “Perfect” and “Oh man 2 Powerhouses,” reflecting anticipation around the collaboration.
The sequel is expected to go on floors soon. Further details about the film’s storyline and additional casting are yet to be announced.
