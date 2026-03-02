Is he in? Is he out? Finally, the intrepid Prakash Raj is not doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Once and for all, Prakash Raj is out of Vanga’s film. And the reason for it is his political outspokenness.

Did Prakash Raj’s political outspokenness cost him Spirit?

According to a source close to the project, Prakash refused to be gagged. “He was asked to not make political comments during the making of Spirit. Prakash Raj refused to make any such commitment,” said the source.

For those who came in late, Prakash Raj is well known for his fiercely independent views on socio-political issues such as his recent post on beef-eating.

As far as the film is concerned, Spirit stars Prabhas in the lead and it stars Triptii Dimri opposite him. The first poster of the film, featuring both the stars, was released on January 1 as a New Year gift for Prabhas’ fans. It quickly became a talking point.

Also Read: Weeks after exit rumours, Prakash Raj’s name is missing from tagged Spirit cast list

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.