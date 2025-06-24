While Sardaar Ji 3 is scheduled for worldwide release on June 27, its fate in India hangs in uncertainty.

The release of Sardaar Ji 3 has sparked controversy after it was revealed that the film stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and several industry voices, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, have now strongly opposed the film, calling for a boycott of Diljit Dosanjh.

Ashoke Pandit calls for boycott of Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

In an interview with ANI, Ashoke Pandit said, “The matter is very serious because Diljit Dosanjh is a compulsive, regular lawbreaker, as far as our industry is concerned. He has always promoted Pakistani performers, Pakistani singers, Pakistani actors.”

The controversy gained momentum after the FWICE wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging them not to grant Sardaar Ji 3 a censor certificate and to block its release in India. “When the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 was released, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is the mother body of 36 crafts, immediately wrote a letter to CBFC and I&B Ministry, that this film should not get a censor certificate, and it should not be released here,” Pandit added.

FWICE’s strict stance is rooted in the non-cooperation notice the federation issued in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which explicitly banned Indian film industry associations, artists, and technicians from collaborating with Pakistani performers across all crafts. “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees had issued a notice of non-cooperation after the Pulwama attack. All the people will not participate with any Pakistani performer. Be it a producer, a director, a singer, or a music director. No craft will involve them. Even the technicians will be boycotted,” Pandit explained.

He emphasized that the notice remains in effect and has never been withdrawn. “We reiterated all the attacks that our notice is still valid. We have not changed or withdrawn it,” he said.

Ashoke Pandit also urged the producer associations and event companies to distance themselves from Diljit Dosanjh. “We will issue another notice, where we are appealing to our producer bodies, to all the members of the producer association, that please don't cast him, please don't work with him. And apart from this, all the event companies, we are writing to them, that in any of their events, don't let him participate, don't hire his services. It is very important to boycott him from this country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sardaar Ji 3 is scheduled for worldwide release on June 27, but its fate in India now hangs in uncertainty.

Also Read: FWICE calls for ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s projects after Pakistani actress Hania Aamir appears in Sardaar Ji 3 trailer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.