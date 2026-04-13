Asha Bhosle accorded full state honours as last rites will take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The last rites of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle are currently underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the iconic artist is being accorded full state honours. The solemn ceremony has drawn a large gathering of political leaders, members of the film fraternity, and countless admirers who have assembled to bid a final farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated voices.

Asha Bhosle accorded full state honours as last rites will take place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Lower Parel, allowing the public to pay their last respects. Since morning, fans and well-wishers have been arriving in large numbers, reflecting the immense impact she had across generations of music lovers.

Prominent leaders including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited to offer floral tributes, alongside State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad. The state funeral honours underscore the cultural significance of Asha Bhosle’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Members of the film industry, spanning veterans of the 1990s to younger artists, have also been present at the ceremony, paying homage to the singer whose voice defined countless eras of Bollywood music. Known for her extraordinary versatility, Asha Bhosle’s repertoire ranged from classical and folk to cabaret and contemporary hits, making her one of the most dynamic playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.

The singer had passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. According to official statements, she was admitted on Saturday evening after suffering from severe exhaustion and a chest infection. Despite the efforts of a specialised medical team, her condition deteriorated rapidly due to age-related complications, eventually leading to multi-organ failure.

Fondly known as Ashatai, she was honoured with prestigious awards including the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan. As her final rites proceed with state honours, the nation collectively mourns the loss of a timeless voice whose legacy will continue to resonate for generations to come.

Also Read: Photos: Tabu, Asha Parekh, Sachin Tendulkar, and Zanai Bhosle pay last respects to the late Asha Bhosle

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