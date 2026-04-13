Fans were heartbroken when Arijit Singh announced that he won't be doing playback singing anymore. Over the years, Hindi music lovers have enjoyed his songs, which have been an integral part of Hindi cinema. After that news came out, there was some buzz about Arijit Singh turning film director. He has cast Shora Siddiqui, the daughter of popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Arijit Singh has cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora, but what exactly are they making?

We have some more tea for all those wondering what Arijit Singh is making. He was recently shooting in London with his actors; it's a film that he is producing and directing. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It's a concept that Arijit had in mind, and he thought it's best to make it and back it himself, so that the creative freedom lies with him, which is extremely important for a creative artist.”

The story revolves around three youngsters, one of them played by Shora Siddiqui, each coming from very different strata of society. What makes it interesting is how their worlds, shaped by privilege, struggle, and circumstance, collide and cross paths.

As they navigate their individual journeys, the film explores how class, opportunity, and environment shape choices, ambitions, and even morality. Despite their differences, you get a bird's-eye view of three different lives.

At its core, the story isn’t just about three individuals; it’s about the contrast of their worlds, which we see all around, mainly in big cities.

It's unclear if Arijit will release this himself or give it to a big production house once it's ready. “We don't know as of now. Right now, he is backing it, that's all I can say, but you never know what will happen in the future,” the source told BH.

Also Read: Siddharth Nigam reveals performing risky stunts and suffering injuries for Kaptaan: “I performed all my action sequences myself”

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