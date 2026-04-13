Amul, the iconic Indian dairy brand known for its insightful topicals, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle following her sad demise on April 12, 2026. The tribute, shared on social media, beautifully encapsulates the singer's immense contribution to Indian music and her universal appeal.

Amul Topical pays heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle: “Sabka dil chura liya aapne”

Amul Topical for Asha Bhosle

The topical features an illustration of two versions of Asha Bhosle, each representing a different facet of her legendary career. On the left, she is seen as the quintessential stage performer, with her hand raised in her signature dramatic pose and a microphone in her hand. On the right, she is depicted as the dedicated studio singer, reading from a music sheet in front of a recording microphone. The topicals perfectly captures the essence of her versatility and her ability to touch hearts both on stage and in the studio.

The caption for the topical, in Hindi, reads: "Sabka dil chura liya aapne," which translates to "You have stolen everyone's heart." This simple yet powerful sentence resonates with the millions of fans across the globe who have been mesmerized by her voice. The topical also includes the text "Asha Bhosle 1933-2026" at the bottom, marking the end of an era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Asha Bhosle: A legacy like no other

Asha Bhosle's passing has left a void in the Indian music industry that can never be filled. Her career spanned over seven decades, during which she sang over 12,000 songs in various Indian languages. Her collaborations with music directors like R.D. Burman, O.P. Nayyar, and Shankar-Jaikishan produced some of the most memorable songs in Indian cinema history.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related complications. Her death was a shock to the industry and her fans, who have been expressing their grief and condolences on social media. The singer was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, in 2000, and the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.

Her funeral was attended by many prominent figures from the film industry and politics, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his sadness at the passing of the legendary singer. In recent years, Asha Bhosle had been living in Mumbai.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle after her passing at 92: “Losing a piece of your childhood”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.