Arshad Warsi starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana to release in monsoon 2026, actor plays double role for the first time

Actor Arshad Warsi will essay a double role for the first time in his career in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a dark comedy crime thriller directed by Abhishek Dogra.

Arshad Warsi starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana to release in monsoon 2026, actor plays double role for the first time

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Brijendra Kala.

Produced by Anshu Mishra under Star Beam Ventures Ltd (formerly BlueGod Entertainment Ltd), Jeevan Bheema Yojana has completed production and is scheduled for a theatrical release in monsoon 2026.

Warsi, known for his work in films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB, portrays two lookalike men whose lives become dangerously intertwined in a tale of crime, deception, and dark humour.

The film follows Jeevan and his wife Yojana, a couple burdened by mounting debt, who encounter Bheema, a stranger bearing an uncanny resemblance to Jeevan. What begins as a plan to fake Jeevan’s death and claim an insurance payout unravels when the man presumed dead turns out to be connected to a dangerous diamond-smuggling network.

Director Abhishek Dogra said, “Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can’t stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set.”

Abhishek Dogra has previously directed Dolly Ki Doli and FryDay.

Jeevan Bheema Yojana is set to release in theatres during monsoon 2026.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi to portray double role for the first time in a quirky crime comedy titled Jeevan Bheema Yojana

More Pages: Jeevan Bheema Yojana Box Office Collection

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