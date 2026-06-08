Yash Raj Films will reveal the first glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha through a teaser that is set to release on June 10. The teaser will focus on the origin story of a girl, who is raised and built to become a killing machine. This is the first origin story within the YRF Spy Universe where the protagonist is an assassin.

YRF to unveil teaser of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha on June 10, followed by a “relentless” marketing campaign

A senior trade source said, “Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotion campaign that will put the film’s story at the centre of promotions to celebrate the Alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team has designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha.”

The source added, “Alpha’s campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title, it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are.”

“Alpha’s campaign has also been designed to make girls synonymous with the idea of being an ‘Alpha' - they are writing their own destiny today and refusing to be limited by expectations or societal pressures. So, expect a fun, chill, badass campaign that is attitude driven!” the source ended saying.

Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha, an YRF theatrical film, also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari champion women’s cricket in powerful YRF-JioHotstar campaign ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.