The recent data reveals the actor has exited a prime Lokhandwala Complex commercial asset after holding it for over 14 years.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has made a significant gain from a real estate transaction after selling a commercial property in Mumbai's sought-after Lokhandwala Complex. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm Liases Foras, the actor has sold the commercial unit for Rs. 6.25 crores, generating an estimated profit of nearly Rs. 4 crores over his original purchase price.

Arshad Warsi earns nearly Rs. 4 crores profit as he sells Mumbai commercial property for Rs. 6.25 crores: Report

As per these documents, the property is situated in Andheri West's Lokhandwala area and comprises a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 square feet). The unit was acquired by Umang Rajkumar Budhraja for Rs. 6.25 crores. The transaction was officially registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on July 1, 2026.

The registration records further indicate that the buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs. 37.50 lakhs to complete the purchase. Based on the transaction value and the property's carpet area, the deal translates to an approximate price of Rs. 91,400 per square foot, underlining the premium commanded by commercial real estate in one of Mumbai's most prominent business and residential hubs.

Documents accessed by the firm also show that Arshad Warsi had originally purchased the same commercial shop in February 2012 for a little over Rs. 2.12 crores. At the time of acquisition, the actor paid stamp duty exceeding Rs. 10 lakhs along with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. With the latest sale, the property has appreciated substantially in value over the past 14 years, resulting in a sizeable return on investment for the actor.

Mumbai's commercial real estate market has continued to witness several high-value transactions involving celebrities in recent months, with prime locations such as Andheri West remaining attractive for investors and business owners alike.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi has an interesting slate of releases lined up. The actor was recently seen in the comedy entertainers Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, where he further showcased why his association with the comedy genre has garnered him fruitful results over the years.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi praises on Vir Hirani’s acting debut in Pritam and Pedro; says, “I’ve seen him grow up so I’m very happy since his first job was with me”

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