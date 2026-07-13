If all had gone well, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Maatrubhumi, would have released in cinemas by now. The film was announced as Battle Of Galwan and was rechristened to Maatrubhumi earlier this year. The film is based on the 2020 conflict between India and China and since the relations between the two countries have improved recently, the Ministry of Defence had reservations about the film’s content and mention of China in the film, causing its delay. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama that though the makers are trying their best to release Maatrubhumi this year itself, there’s a possibility that the release of the film might be pushed to 2027.

SCOOP: Maatrubhumi may shift to 2027; Salman Khan expected to have 2 releases next year

The source explained, “The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken. In our industry, it is common for actors and filmmakers to take over a date that has already been claimed by another film. But Salman Khan is an exception. He is very fair and doesn’t believe in clashing with another film unnecessarily. Even if he decides to clash, he will inform the other party before making an announcement.”

An industry insider suggested that the Dussehra period could be a suitable option for Maatrubhumi’s release. The insider said, “Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, this year. Even the day before Dussehra usually functions like a major holiday, with collections witnessing a jump. Hence, Maatrubhumi could benefit from an extended five-day weekend of sorts. Ramayana is expected to be preponed to October 30. After that, no major release is scheduled until the last week of November, which could also work in Maatrubhumi’s favour.”

As of now, Rajkummar Rao’s Raftaar is scheduled for a release on October 16. Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh’s Gunmaaster G9 is also expected to be out on the same day. However, its producers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

The source continued, “If the issues are not resolved soon, Maatrubhumi will be pushed to next year. This would mean that Salman Khan could have two releases in 2027. The star is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled film, co-starring Nayanthara, which is also expected to arrive in cinemas next year.”

Also Read: From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 real life inspired films to watch out for in the second half of 2026

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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