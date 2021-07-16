Netflix Original series Masaba Masaba was all things - glamorous: fashion, fun, and a whirlwind of emotions (and not-so-glamorous). With its heartwarming tale, performances, and candidness, the show Masaba Masaba, which follows the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, won the hearts of spectators. Vineyard Films is bringing Masaba Gupta and her gang back to start shooting season 2 on July 15th, and we can't wait to see what's in store for you.

Season 1 sparked a lot of buzz among fans and the industry, and Netflix recently announced season 2, leaving fans ecstatic and screaming for more! Masaba Masaba is almost ready to start shooting and will be returning soon to make everyone laugh, cry, and empathize.

Looking back at her experience of shooting for season 1, Masaba Gupta shared, “Masaba Masaba Season 1 was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew. I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season 2 and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It’s going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!”

