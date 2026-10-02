The upcoming film also features Vishal Jethwa and Tenzin Dalha along with Mustafa, with its teaser introducing the masked trio and a modern take on the Three Wise Monkeys.

Mustafa Burmawala, who made his Bollywood debut with Machine alongside Kiara Advani, is set to return to the big screen with 3 Monkeys. Directed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, the upcoming thriller recently began its promotional campaign with the release of its first poster and teaser, offering a glimpse into the world of its central characters.

3 Monkeys: Mustafa Burmawala drops the first look poster of the Abbas–Mustan thriller also starring Arjun Rampal

Mustafa has been introduced as Akbar in the film, while Vishal Jethwa plays Amar and Tenzin Dalha portrays Anthony. Arjun Rampal is also part of the cast and will be seen as Sanjay. While the promotional material introduces the key characters, details about their motivations and the larger storyline have largely been kept under wraps.

For Mustafa, the opportunity to work with Abbas-Mustan forms an important part of his association with the project. Speaking about 3 Monkeys, the actor said, “I’m really excited to be a part of 3 Monkeys, especially because it is an Abbas-Mustan film. They have created some of the most memorable thrillers, so getting an opportunity to work with them is very special for me. This film has a very interesting and different thriller story, and I’m sure audiences are going to enjoy the twists and turns. I’m really looking forward to seeing how viewers react to it.”

The teaser opens with the familiar imagery of the Three Wise Monkeys before introducing Amar, Akbar and Anthony as three masked men. The footage suggests that the characters are involved in a potentially dangerous situation, while also presenting moments that indicate a more playful side to the trio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Burmawala (@themustafab)



The film’s central concept draws from the familiar philosophy of “Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Bolo,” while giving it a contemporary interpretation through the line, “Sab Dekho. Apni Suno. Bekhauf Bolo.” Abbas and Mustan, speaking exclusively to us about the film, said, “There is much more happening behind those masks, and that is the mystery we want audiences to discover in cinemas.”

At this stage, the makers have not disclosed the complete premise of 3 Monkeys. The promotional material leaves open questions about what Amar, Akbar and Anthony are involved in, with the possibility of a robbery, heist or a larger conflict remaining part of the mystery surrounding the film.

3 Monkeys is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 4, 2026.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal to have a packed slate with Aditya Dhar’s untitled film, Rana Naidu 2, Abbas Mastan’s 3 Monkeys and other projects

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