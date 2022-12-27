Ahead of the release of Kuttey, here are the details of a special surprise for Shahid Kapoor starter Kaminey's fans.

Made under the direction of Aasmaan Bhardwaj the upcoming black comedy thriller Kuttey has been in the headlines ever since the release of its first poster. As the makers have recently dropped a foot-tapping, head-shaking song 'Awaara Dogs', they are all set to enthral the audience with yet another music masterpiece 'Dhan Te Nan' from Kaminey which will be a part of the films chartbuster album.

Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey’s THIS surprise will make all Kaminey fans go Dhan Te Nan; deets inside

Kuttey is truly not leaving any chance to grab the attention of the masses with its intriguing music tracks. Now the music album of this black comedy thriller will have the iconic 'Dhan Te Nan' song from Kaminey. As the song in itself is a super hit even after such a long time since its release, it will truly create a rage with its release.

Having further updates on the song, it will be pictured this week and the audience might have its launch around the new year.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

