Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.09.2019 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Akshaye Khanna says he is NOT marriage material

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshaye Khanna who was recently seen in the film Section 375 is being lauded for his performance. The actor has always been in the news for his films and other work-related commitments and has rarely engaged in a conversation about his personal life.

Akshaye Khanna says he is NOT marriage material

However, in a recent interview, the actor bared his heart out about getting married and having kids.

He said that he does not see himself getting married as he believes he is not marriage material. He said that he is not cut out for that kind of lifestyle change. The Dil Chahta Hai actor further revealed that he wants full control over his life and he believes that when you share your life with someone else, you can’t have full control.

When the actor was quizzed about adopting a child in the future, he said that he is not cut out for sharing his life. He feels that everything important to one can become less important as the child gains utmost importance. The actor who is not willing to make those changes in his life said that he will not be willing to adopt a child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was recently seen in Section 375 is yet to announce his next project.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 gets lauded at Singapore South Asian International Film Festival

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajkumar Hirani wins the IIFA award for Best…

Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay brothers…

Tiger Shroff performs a one-shot action…

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification