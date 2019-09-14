Actor Arjun Kapoor is a self-confessed cinephile and has been passing on his recommendations to his fans and followers. Over the past month, the Ishaqzaade actor has been giving show and movie recommendations every Friday through his Instagram handle. He calls this segment, Arjun Recommends. What started as a general Instagram post has become a digital property, courtesy its popularity among his fans.

The actor while talking to a tabloid said that Arjun Recommends is his attempt to bring together like-minded people who love to watch clutter-breaking content. The actor who prefers to discover great shows sitting at home over going to a party said that the platform allows him to engage with people across India and understand the movies and shows that work for them. He wants to develop this into a platform that will encourage people to discuss the good content available on the Internet.

With OTT platforms providing a wide range of content, the actor believes that we are witnessing a period of disruption where each medium is pushing the other to do better. The Gunday actor also said that watching innovative content also helps one understand the kind of shows consumed by people at home. This, in turn, will enable filmmakers to understand what kind of films will urge the audience to hit the theatre.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in the film Panipat, which is slated to release in December.

