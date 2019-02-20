Full Disclosure: Malaika Arora OPENS up about divorcing Arbaaz Khan and dating again

Malaika Arora is a happily divorced, successful, empowered woman of today who as her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan claims is ‘unapologetically sexy.’ She got officially separated from Arbaaz Khan two years ago and since then has been balancing her work and personal life with aplomb. She is regularly spotted with Arjun Kapoor zipping in and around the city and the latter has even confessed on the Koffee With Karan couch that he is NOT single and actually looking forward to settling down. Now that things are working out beautifully well for Malla, she came on What Women Show for Kareena Kapoor Khan who also is her close friend and spoke in detail for the first time about her divorce, dating new men and everything in between.

The night before she actually went through with the procedure of getting a divorce, Malaika was questioned by her family. She said, “Even a night before I was getting divorced I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, ‘are you sure?’ ‘are you 100% sure about your decision?’ I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. I think these are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that.” She even spoke about the damage or affects her divorce had on her son. She said, “I would rather see my child in a happy environment than being in an environment that is completely disruptive. I think with time, my child is far more accepting and flourishing. And he can see that we both as individuals are far more happy.”

Moving on, Malaika also opened up about dating post the divorce. She said that once a person gets to overcome the separation, sit back and get perspective, she should dive straight in the dating pool. Malaika leads by example as she is looking visibly happy wearing her heart on sleeve.

