Apple TV+ on Wednesday unveiled a first look at the third season of the epic, post-apocalyptic global hit series See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. "Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way ’See' has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision and has been honoured for its representation of the visually impaired, winning the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. “See” was also recognised this year with an NAACP Image Awards nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of “See” are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

