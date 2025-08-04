Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio, has acquired the exclusive screen rights to six of Jeffrey Archer’s most iconic novels — The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win. Known for reimagining global formats and Indian books into acclaimed screen stories, this marks Applause’s first global fiction book acquisition, bringing one of the world’s most widely read authors into its growing content slate.

Spanning political drama, espionage, media power struggles, and multi-generational family sagas, these six titles offer a vast and versatile narrative canvas, rooted in Archer’s signature style of pace, plot twists, and character-driven storytelling. Applause will reimagine and develop these stories into premium series and feature films across languages and platforms, bringing Jeffrey Archer’s world to screen, made in India for the world.

With this collaboration, Applause expands its creative horizon, blending iconic global storytelling with its own unique narrative sensibility, and continuing to build a content slate that is bold, cinematic, and ready for the world stage. It also opens up a fertile creative ground for creators, writers and directors to engage with universally loved narratives and reimagine them with a contemporary, cinematic voice.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.”

Author, Jeffrey Archer, “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen. I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond.”

