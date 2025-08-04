There are reports doing the rounds that Priyanka Chopra may be doing a “special number” in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

But a source close to Bhansali dismisses this as the “absurdest rumour in the history of Bollywood gossip.”

Said the source, “True, Priyanka had done a special song Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela. But that was done as a favour after Aishwarya Rai, who was supposed to do the number, backed out at the eleventh hour. Priyanka did the Ram Leela song and dance on condition that she will be cast as the leading lady in Bhansali’s next. The promise was not kept and there was a big-fallout between the two. So no, Priyanka is not doing anything in Love & War.”

