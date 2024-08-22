Iain Glen, best known for his iconic portrayal of Jorah Mormont in Games Of Thrones, is set to play a significant role in Tanvi The Great.

It’s Official! Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher in his directorial Tanvi The Great: “I feel delighted and privileged”

The excitement surrounding Anupam Kher's directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, has reached a new peak with the confirmation of Iain Glen, the renowned Game of Thrones star, joining the cast. A leaked image from the film's set had earlier sparked speculation and anticipation among fans.

Glen, best known for his iconic portrayal of Jorah Mormont in the HBO series, is set to play a significant role in Tanvi The Great. The Scottish actor's presence adds a layer of international appeal to the project, further enhancing its global reach.

Anupam Kher Welcomes Games Of Thrones’ Iain Glen

Following the viral image, Anupam Kher took to social media to officially announce Glen's casting. In a heartfelt post, Kher expressed his admiration for Glen's talent and his excitement about working together. "I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones!" Kher wrote.

Iain Glen Calls India “Beautiful Country”

Iain Glen reciprocated Kher's enthusiasm, commenting on the post, "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched. I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat . And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios, is already making waves with its impressive lineup. The film boasts a dream team of creative talents, including the Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keervani and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty. With Iain Glen's addition, the project's star power has been significantly amplified, further increasing anticipation for its release.

