Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.09.2019 | 3:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana hikes brand endorsement fees after back-to-back hits

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently the most bankable star in Bollywood. With back-to-back hits and a National Award for the Best Actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly made price negotiations with the brands he endorses.

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana hikes brand endorsement fees after back-to-back hits

As per reports, the Dream Girl actor has sharply hiked his brand endorsement fee from Rs 90 lakh-1 crore per year to a premium of Rs 2.5 crore annually. Ayushmann Khurrana has had a string of hit films recently like Dream Girl, Article 15, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun for which he won the National Award for Best Actor. Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood in 2012 with the film Vicky Donor, in which he plays the role of a sperm donor. He later went on to do commercially and critically successful films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfiand Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

His current endorsement roster comprises 12 brands, including Realme, UrbanClap, MagicBricks, Polycab, Turtle, HDFC PayZapp, V Mart, Tuborg, Axe, Vingajoy, Daniel Wellington and Nexus Malls. Four more brands are joining the list soon, according to sources, which will be in the categories of skincare, online education, eyewear and security solutions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Bala, which deals with the issue of premature balding. He is also working on the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which has been titled Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The actor is also shooting for Gulabo Sitabo, in which he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana joins the big league with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Prabhas as Dream Girl opens amongst Top 10 of 2019

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

China Box Office: The Rajinikanth – Akshay…

Chhichhore Box Office Collections - The…

Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana joins the big…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections Day 3: The…

Section 375 Box Office Collections – The…

Section 375 Box Office Collections - The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification