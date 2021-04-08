This past weekend, on Easter Sunday, Carrie Underwood brought her new album, 'My Savior', to life with My Savior: Live From The Ryman, a virtual live concert performance from the iconic, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, also known as the Mother Church of Country Music. Underwood performed the gospel hymns she grew up singing for this special global concert event, which live-streamed on her official Facebook page on Sunday, April 4th, raising over $112,000 for Save the Children worldwide.

Nearly 2.5 million fans from the United States, Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Ghana, Norway, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, Sweden and beyond, viewed the full show and millions more viewed exclusive performance clips during the 48-hour window for the free event which featured special appearances by gospel superstar CeCe Winans, who performed 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' with Underwood and singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, who joined Underwood on 'Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus'. Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the My Savior album, also appeared with Underwood.

“On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people’s homes worldwide in real-time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world,” said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President. “The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie’s one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world.”

'My Savior' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Christian charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with 72,644 SPS units. Additionally, the album is Np. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and is the No. 1 Current Digital Album. 'My Savior' is Underwood’s ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart – extending her record as the only Country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.

Donations were accepted throughout the streaming event and for 48 hours after, to benefit Save the Children, which works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated, and safe. In the U.S., Save the Children reaches children through early education, literacy and child hunger programs, helps prepare children for emergencies, and responds when disaster strikes. To date, Save the Children has supported 30 million people affected by coronavirus around the world, including nearly 12 million children, making sure they have enough to eat, can access healthcare, can continue their education, and are protected from violence. Before COVID-19, 1 in 7 children in the U.S. faced food insecurity, which has now increased to 1 in 4. Since March 2020, Save the Children has delivered nearly 21 million meals to kids in need across the U.S.

