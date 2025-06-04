Veteran actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher has revealed his upcoming fourth book, titled ‘Different But No Less.’ Famous for his motivational journey in his personal and professional life, Kher shared the announcement on Instagram. In a video post, he described the book as "very special." The book draws from his own life experiences.

Anupam Kher announces fourth book ‘Different But No Less’, calls it ‘very special’

The actor, who previously wrote ‘The Best Thing About You Is You,’ ‘Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly,’ and ‘Your Best Day Is Today,’ described ‘Different But No Less’ as another self-help and motivational book.

In his caption, Kher wrote, “My motivational books are inspired by my own life experiences... I put into my books whatever lessons life has taught me.”

The book also reveals the story behind his upcoming movie Tanvi The Great and the obstacles he encountered during its creation. In the video, Kher explained, “This book isn’t about the storms you face, but about how you navigate through them. It’s about ensuring your struggles don’t negatively impact others.”

Discussing the book’s message, Kher said, “It’s about challenging your own faith in yourself. It’s centered on optimism and hope, navigating through turmoil, and trusting the greatest guide God has given us—our heart.” The book is set to hit stores soon.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is preparing for the release of his directorial film Tanvi The Great, scheduled for July 18. The movie features actors Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Iain Glen, with sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. The project is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in partnership with NFDC (National Film Development Corporation).

