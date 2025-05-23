Metro In Dino teaser to drop on May 24; Anurag Basu returns with final chapter in Hyperlink trilogy

The countdown has begun for Metro In Dino, the much-anticipated modern-day hyperlink drama from director Anurag Basu. With the song teaser scheduled to release tomorrow, the makers have unveiled a gripping visual prelude that sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of love, loss, and life in the bustling chaos of urban existence.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino is a standalone film but is thematically linked to Basu’s 2007 cult hit Life In A… Metro and 2020's Ludo. This film marks the final chapter in the director’s unique trilogy that intricately weaves together multiple narratives and characters, connected not just by events, but by emotional resonance and contemporary relevance.

The upcoming film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. With such powerful names headlining the project, Metro In Dino promises to deliver layered performances that mirror the complexities of love and resilience in today’s fast-paced world.

Anurag Basu reunites with long-time collaborator and music composer Pritam which has sparked further excitement as the music of Metro In Dino is expected to be a highlight, staying true to the emotional core of the narrative while offering a fresh soundscape for the new generation.

According to the makers, the film delves into the many shades of modern relationships—of finding connection amidst the disconnection, and hope amidst urban alienation. With characters navigating heartbreak, second chances, and unexpected bonds, the film aims to present a relatable and grounded take on city life.

With the first song teaser set to arrive on May 24, the buzz around Metro In Dino is already building. As the visuals suggest, this film is not just about love stories—it’s about your story, reflected through the lens of life in the city. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, Metro In Dino is slated for release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

