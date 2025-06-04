Starring Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more, the ensemble drama explores modern relationships in the heart of the city.

The much-awaited trailer of Metro… In Dino was released on June 4, giving audiences a glimpse into director Anurag Basu’s final instalment of his urban relationship trilogy. Following Life in a… Metro and Ludo, this third chapter continues the theme of interlinked stories set against the backdrop of fast-paced city life.

Metro In Dino Trailer: Love, loneliness and life in the city explored in Anurag Basu’s latest ensemble drama

Slated for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025, Metro… In Dino brings together a diverse ensemble cast featuring Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The trailer introduces a range of characters, each dealing with love, heartbreak, connection, and solitude in their own ways within the chaos of urban existence.

Set in a city that never pauses, the trailer captures snapshots of modern love stories—some beginning, some fading, and others finding second chances. With a mix of humour, heartbreak, and introspection, the trailer focuses on characters navigating relationships while grappling with personal dilemmas, miscommunications, and emotional vulnerability.

Cinematically, Metro… In Dino leans into the texture of urban life, showcasing high-rise apartments, bustling trains, quiet cafés, and fleeting moments that shape human connection. The trailer also hints at Basu’s signature storytelling style—balancing realism with poetic storytelling, accompanied by music that underscores the emotional undertone.

Along with direction by Anurag Basu, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd. Also credited as producers are Taani Basu and Anurag Basu himself. The music is composed by Pritam, continuing his longstanding collaboration with Basu.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present Metro… In Dino, a film that aims to reflect contemporary relationships through a realistic yet cinematic lens. With its multi-narrative format, the film seeks to offer audiences a personal connection to stories that feel both intimate and universal. Metro… In Dino releases in cinemas nationwide on July 4, 2025.

