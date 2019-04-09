Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.04.2019 | 9:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

An antique figurine was damaged during the shoot of Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3 has finally gone on floors after a lot of anticipation. The movie is being shot extensively in Madhya Pradesh. The crew commenced their first schedule in Indore and have recently wrapped up their Maheshwar schedule. While they were wrapping the set up, they caused damage to one of the antique figurines in the fort. The fort is located on the river banks of Narmada river.

An antique figurine was damaged during the shoot of Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar

There are eye witnesses who claim that the stone figurine suffered damage when the set was being removed. The crew was permitted to shoot there in order to promote the rich culture of the fort and Maheshwar in general. After these reports, the Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister, Vijaylaxmi Sadho has said that necessary actions will be taken by the police and the people responsible for damage will be accountable.

Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan as well and the south star Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. This movie also marks the reunion of Prabhu Dheva and Salman Khan as they reunite after a decade.

Also Read: Salman Khan spends time with his special fans in Maheshwar while shooting for Dabangg 3 and the pictures are heart-warming!

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on…

Dabangg 3 plot LEAKED, Salman Khan to bring…

Kalank: Varun Dhawan opens up about his role…

SCOOP: Will Sonakshi Sinha replace Iulia…

Varun Dhawan defends the plot of Kalank…

Salman Khan’s name being used for Narendra…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification