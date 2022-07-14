Mahima Makwana grabbed eyeballs with her stellar performance in her debut film Antim. She has now come on board with the distinguished brand Garnier. Makwana has collaborated with Garnier as their brand ambassador and appears in a commercial alongside Daina Penty and South actor Anupama Parameswaran both of who are stalwarts in their own rights.

Mahima looks gracious and gorgeous in her new look as she dons a burgundy hair colour. The audience is in love with her look as well as her performance in the advertisement and her persona surely means that she will bag a lot more brand endorsements, we reckon! Talking about her latest collaboration and what went behind making it, Mahima reveals, “It was great collaborating with such a prestigious brand and representing them really makes me happy. I hope the audience loves me in this new avatar as I have dyed my hair for this collab and my look is quite different from what the audiences have seen me in before. This is a major hair transformation and I have thoroughly enjoyed the process. Shooting for the commercial was also exciting as I got to work with two fine actors and I can't wait for my fans to see the commercial.”

On the work front, Mahima Makwana will be seen playing the lead role in the young adult drama Bas Karo Aunty produced by Nitish & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She also has some interesting projects which will be announced soon. Riding high on her debut film’s success and with fine projects in her kitty, bagging an endorsement for a distinguished brand like Garnier is making us curious as to what the actor has more in store for us!

