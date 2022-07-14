comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2022 | 6:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Shikha Kalra and social media sensation Nitanshi Goyal come together for the song ‘Nakhra’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the success of the hit song ‘Bezubaan Ishq’ with T-Series, now Shikha Kalra is busy preparing for her new song. In fact, Shikha will be collaborating with Nitanshi Goyal, who has previously had many hit TV shows and social media, for the new track. If that wasn’t enough, the track titled, ‘Nakhra’ will feature the youth media sensation Nitanshi with Tanmay Ssingh.

Shikha Kalra and social media sensation Nitanshi Goyal come together for the song ‘Nakhra’

Nakhra’ is sung by Vee Kapoor and Bajirao Mastani's popular song ‘Malhari’ fame lyricist Prashant Ingole while the video is shot on the sets of a wedding venue. Given the tempo, style, and setting of the track, ‘Nakhra’ looks set to become one of the major wedding dancing numbers of the year. For the said track, Shikha Kalra is associated with India's pioneer Music Company T-Series, which has tremendous hits like B Praak and Jaani’s 'Patthar Wargi', and of course the big song with Arijit Singh for the film Sayoni. Now with ‘Nakhra’, Shikha has made it a first by bringing together Nitanshi Goyal and Sayoni fame Tanmay Ssingh for the first time.

Speaking about the new track, Shikha Kalra says, “‘Nakhra’ song is a big song with a very global desi vibe and the chemistry between Tanmay, Nitanshi and Vee Kapoor. It is very appealing and it is a track that has a great mass vibe. We loved the song and this stylized song video will surely be liked by the youth of today.”

As for the track itself, ‘Nakhra’ will be released this August and is expected to be a trendsetter for the youth.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera cleared with…

Daniel Kaluuya confirms he won’t return for…

SEVENTEEN to become million sellers for 7th…

Lee Jong Suk and Girls Generation's YoonA…

Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh starrer…

Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification