Another crew member of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain tests positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The shoot for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain had only recently begun and the show has hit a couple of roadblocks already. The crew members’ have been reduced to a mere crowd of 40 people on the sets as a precautionary measure and have been asked to wear protective gear at all times. However, the number of cases haven’t reduced in Mumbai so far.

Another crew member of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain tests positive for Coronavirus

Only recently, Saumya Tandon’s personal hair stylist had tested positive for Coronavirus and the actress was asked to take a break from work to ensure her safety. The word is, that another crew member has reported to be Coronavirus positive. The man goes by the name Gopal and is a part of Saumya’s make-up team. He has been taken away for quarantine and is being given the required treatment.

Shooting new episodes is going to be a little more difficult for the producers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain than they initially thought.

Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon’s personal hairstylist tests positive for Coronavirus

