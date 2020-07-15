From the past few months, actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront in helping people during the lockdown. He has been sending migrant labourers home by arranging transportation for them. Now, the actor is all set to come up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the COVID lockdown.

Talking about his experience to a news agency, Sood said that the past three and half months have been a life changing experience, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. He said that it is the smile and tears of happiness in the eyes of the migrants when they leave for their hometown that encourages him to continue doing this.

Sonu Sood further said that while his heart beats in Mumbai after this movement he feels that a part of him lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. The actor will be sharing these experiences, stories in a book.

In a statement about the book, Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, mentions: “While most of us in our lifetimes wish to work to help others in need, only a few actually make it our life’s mission. Sonu Sood is one such person... . The book will bring together the story of this amazing journey.”

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to 400 families of injured or deceased migrant labourers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.