The television shows have only recently started shooting and the actors are thrilled to be back on sets despite their apprehensions. While the precautionary measures are being overlooked by the producers themselves, a crew of not more than 40 people is permitted with protective gear. In recent reports, it has been revealed that Saumya Tandon who plays the lead role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has been asked to take a few days off work.

Her personal hairstylist has tested positive for Coronavirus and hence the producers have asked her to stay home. The makers are worried about her health and want to make sure that she’s completely healthy before she resumes shoot. Saumya took to her Instagram to share a candid picture with her hairstylist and urged producers and actors to help the crew when necessary.

Take a look at her post.

