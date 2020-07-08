Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2020 | 6:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon’s personal hairstylist tests positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The television shows have only recently started shooting and the actors are thrilled to be back on sets despite their apprehensions. While the precautionary measures are being overlooked by the producers themselves, a crew of not more than 40 people is permitted with protective gear. In recent reports, it has been revealed that Saumya Tandon who plays the lead role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has been asked to take a few days off work.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon’s personal hairstylist tests positive for Coronavirus

Her personal hairstylist has tested positive for Coronavirus and hence the producers have asked her to stay home. The makers are worried about her health and want to make sure that she’s completely healthy before she resumes shoot. Saumya took to her Instagram to share a candid picture with her hairstylist and urged producers and actors to help the crew when necessary.

Take a look at her post.

Also Read: TV shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari resume shooting

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan reportedly blocks a studio in…

Shilpa Shetty sells her stake in IOSIS…

Police take CCTV footage of Sushant Singh…

The Khurrana’s buy a plush house in…

Priyanka Chopra earns Rs. 2.16 crores per…

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification