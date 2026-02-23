Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Prime Original action-drama Subedaar, headlined by Anil Kapoor. The film features Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired army officer navigating life in India’s rugged heartland, where illegal sand mining has created an atmosphere of fear and silence. The narrative follows Arjun’s confrontation with Prince, played by Aditya Rawal, while also delving into his strained relationship with his daughter Shyama, portrayed by Radhikka Madan. The ensemble cast includes Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor turns fierce in Prime Video’s ‘Subedaar’ trailer; action-drama also stars Radhikka Madan and Mona Singh in key roles

The trailer hints at a tense face-off between Arjun and his adversaries, with the emotional core rooted in a father-daughter dynamic. One of the standout moments features Anil Kapoor delivering the line, “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi.” The film positions itself as a blend of action and personal drama, set against a backdrop of socio-political conflict.

Speaking about the film, Anil Kapoor said, “Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career. Subedaar Arjun is a man defined by discipline, sacrifice, and deep personal loss, and bringing that to life on screen was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling for me as an actor. It also marks my first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni, Vikram Malhotra and Prime Video. Their commitment to scale, authenticity, and bold storytelling gave us the freedom to tell this story with the intensity it truly deserves. Producing this project was equally important to me because I wanted to give my best, not only as an actor but also as a producer. Being involved creatively behind the scenes allowed me to contribute to the vision of the film in a more holistic way. This journey would not have been possible without the brilliant performances of my co-actors Radhikka, Mona, Saurabh, Aditya, Faisal, and Khushboo, along with the fantastic team behind the lens. I am excited for audiences across India and around the world to experience this raw, fearless and intense story when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and over 240 countries and territories on March 5.”

Radhikka Madan added, “My character, Shyama is a young woman dealing with loss, unspoken fear, and quiet strength, while trying to protect herself and navigate a fractured relationship with her father. What I admire about her is that her courage is not loud — it comes from resilience, self-belief, and emotional honesty. Sharing the screen with a veteran like Anil Kapoor sir made this movie truly memorable. His intensity, discipline, and emotional depth as an actor elevated our scenes, and I learned so much just by observing him. Working with Suresh Triveni sir was a dream come true. I have been trying to work with him for the past four years. He is one of the best directors I have worked with. Under his vision and amazing style of direction, the father-daughter equation has become the strong and emotional backbone of the film. Subedaar is an action drama with real heart, and I cannot wait for the audience to experience Shyama’s journey when the film premieres on Prime Video on March 5.”

Director Suresh Triveni described the film as a tribute to the mainstream cinema he grew up watching and highlighted the father-daughter relationship at its core. He also noted that the film explores the challenges of a retired army man adjusting to civilian life while holding on to his values.

With its blend of action and emotional conflict, Subedaar is positioned as a character-driven drama set against a volatile backdrop, set to stream on Prime Video from March 5.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Opening Image Films, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN). The screenplay is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prajwal Chandrashekar. The film is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on March 5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

