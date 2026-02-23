The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant an urgent hearing in the plea filed by Ranveer Singh in connection with the Kantara Daiva case. As per a report by India Today, the court observed that the actor could not be given preferential treatment owing to his celebrity status and dismissed his request for an immediate listing. The matter has now been scheduled for hearing on February 24.

Ranveer Singh had moved the High Court on Tuesday, seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings initiated against him following a complaint that accused him of hurting religious sentiments. The complaint pertains to an incident at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year, where Singh was present on stage alongside Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty.

During the event, Singh praised Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1. However, despite Shetty’s apparent hesitation, Singh reportedly mimicked certain expressions associated with the portrayal of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva from the film. The complainant has alleged that the imitation amounted to a disrespectful depiction of a sacred daiva tradition.

The private complaint was filed by advocate Prashanth Methal before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court. Acting on the court’s direction, the matter was referred to the High Grounds police, who subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh. The FIR invokes provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 196, 299 and 302, which pertain to promoting enmity, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and intentional remarks aimed at hurting religious sentiments.

The complainant further alleged that Singh referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost” and argued that, given his global influence, the actor should have been aware that such remarks could offend devotees.

Singh’s legal counsel had mentioned the matter before a bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna, requesting early consideration and informing the court that police had already issued two notices to the actor. The petition also seeks interim relief in the form of a stay on all further proceedings in the case.

Following the controversy, Ranveer Singh had issued a public apology, stating that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments and would avoid similar remarks in the future. The High Court is now set to hear the matter on February 24.

